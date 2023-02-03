Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $49.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after acquiring an additional 627,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

