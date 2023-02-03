Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 227.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

