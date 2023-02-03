Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

