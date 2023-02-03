Phraction Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,910.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,868.6% in the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,725.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,998.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 973,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,563,000 after buying an additional 926,721 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,970.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 7.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.