Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 878,590 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,638,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $802.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.