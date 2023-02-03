Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 15,000 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $463,350.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

