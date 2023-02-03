Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

