Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 41833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $536.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

