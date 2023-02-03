Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

PFC opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $903.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.19. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $29,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading

