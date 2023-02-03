Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $19,114,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Primerica by 1,115.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $164.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

