QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,457.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $438,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of QS stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.