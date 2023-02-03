Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 67.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $6,450,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 135.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $2,393,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of DOG opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $38.66.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.