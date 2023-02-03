Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter worth $507,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 121.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth about $165,000.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $44.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

