Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $313,000.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.24 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.