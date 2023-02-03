Raymond James & Associates Has $396,000 Stock Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Bancorp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.53.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

