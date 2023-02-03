Raymond James & Associates Has $397,000 Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.