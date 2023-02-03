Raymond James & Associates Has $401,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.16 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JinkoSolar

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.