Raymond James & Associates Has $401,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period.
Shares of JKS opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.16 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
