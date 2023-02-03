Raymond James & Associates Has $443,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 507,289 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

