Raymond James & Associates Has $448,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18,416.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,480,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,520,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 476,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 420,679 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,553,000.

CRF opened at $8.13 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

