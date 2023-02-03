Raymond James & Associates Makes New $388,000 Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

PRVA opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $460,360.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808,777 shares in the company, valued at $147,310,584.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $460,360.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,310,584.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,583,757 shares of company stock worth $81,067,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

