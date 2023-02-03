Raymond James & Associates Purchases 22,957 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.85 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

