Raymond James & Associates Purchases 271 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CTS were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CTS by 10.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CTS

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

