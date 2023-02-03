Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,148,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after buying an additional 607,345 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $23,733,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

