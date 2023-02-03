Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,564 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWY opened at $22.68 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

