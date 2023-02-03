Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,406 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1,658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKB stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $48.53.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

