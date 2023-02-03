Raymond James & Associates Takes $387,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 114.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 136,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 159.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $30.76 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

