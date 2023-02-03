Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Radian Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

