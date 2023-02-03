Raymond James Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPR. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Insider Activity

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 165,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $57,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,524 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tapestry by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,822 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 423,676 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.