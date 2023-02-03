Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

