RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.6 %

RBC Bearings Profile

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $247.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.