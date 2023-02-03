Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $84.00.

1/27/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/13/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

CL stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

