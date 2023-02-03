Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Symrise (SY1)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($130.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($132.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €114.00 ($123.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($132.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($108.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/23/2023 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($119.57) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/19/2023 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($134.78) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2023 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/10/2023 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($132.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2023 – Symrise was given a new €114.00 ($123.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/9/2023 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($119.57) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/9/2023 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/16/2022 – Symrise was given a new €114.00 ($123.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2022 – Symrise was given a new €123.00 ($133.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2022 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($130.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 opened at €100.15 ($108.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.85. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.87).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.