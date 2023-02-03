Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):

1/26/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

12/29/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $7.00.

12/7/2022 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

SWN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 7,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

