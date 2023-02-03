Red Wave Investments LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,935.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $149.12.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

