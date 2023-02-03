REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.05. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

