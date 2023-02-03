Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,205 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.83 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

