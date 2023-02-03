Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,657 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 57.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 53.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 30.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. Research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

