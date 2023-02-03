Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,906 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

