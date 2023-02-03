Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $660,867.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at $74,477,002.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

