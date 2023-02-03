Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

