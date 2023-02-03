Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,472 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

