Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,983 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in XPO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in XPO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

