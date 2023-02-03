Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,788 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1,972.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

