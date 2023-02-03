Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 742 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT opened at $15.35 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

