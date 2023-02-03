Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

