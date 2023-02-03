Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

