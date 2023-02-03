Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

