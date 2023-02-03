Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $206,000 Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 55.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AER opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

