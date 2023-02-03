Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $211,000 Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 629,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 373,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVAX opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

