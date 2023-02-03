Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $218,000 Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Revolve Group stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

